BKFC fighter Tai Emery flashes crowd after knockout win | Video

Tai Emery was ecstatic following her BKFC Thailand 3 knockout win over Rung-Arun Khunchai in Bangkok on Saturday.

After the win, the Australian fighter jumped up on the ropes and flashed the audience in celebration. It was Emery’s first bare-knuckle boxing victory.

“Interesting celebration there there by Tai Emery. Haven’t seen that one before,” BKFC commentator Chris Lytle said during the broadcast.

