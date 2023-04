BKFC Face-Offs: Mike Perry wipes booger on Luke Rockhold | VIDEO

Mike Perry is a nasty man.

During the BKFC 41 face-offs on Tuesday, he wiped a booger on his opponent Luke Rockhold.

The press conference took place in Las Vegas ahead of the April 29 Denver, CO event. Perry and Rockhold are headlining the event with Chad Mendes and Eddie Alvarez serving as the co-main event.