BKFC cancels tonight’s sold out event ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’ with the venue

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has cancelled tonights sold out event at the Delray Beach Tennis Center in Florida.

The fight promotion made the announcement via social media. The event has been rescheduled for April 21. Refunds for ticket holders are being made available, but tickets will be honored on the April date.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances outside of BKFC’s control regarding the venue, the sold-out BKFC 38 event in Delray Beach, FL which was scheduled for March 17 has unfortunately been postponed. The event and fight card have been rescheduled for April 21 and will be LIVE on The BKFC App.”

BKFC 38 was supposed to be headlined by the featherweight fight between former BKFC bantamweight champion Dat Nguyen and two-time Bellator featherweight titleholder Daniel Straus.

Conor McGregor fires back after USADA says he must be tested for 6 months