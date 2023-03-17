HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredBKFC cancels tonight’s sold out event ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’ with the venue

featuredUFC 286 Official Weigh-in Results

featuredConor McGregor fires back after USADA says he must be tested for 6 months

Jon Jones at the UFC 135 weigh ins

featuredJon Jones to Stipe Miocic: ‘Stop wasting everyone’s time’

BKFC cancels tonight’s sold out event ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’ with the venue

March 17, 2023
NoNo Comments

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has cancelled tonights sold out event at the Delray Beach Tennis Center in Florida.

The fight promotion made the announcement via social media. The event has been rescheduled for April 21. Refunds for ticket holders are being made available, but tickets will be honored on the April date.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances outside of BKFC’s control regarding the venue, the sold-out BKFC 38 event in Delray Beach, FL which was scheduled for March 17 has unfortunately been postponed. The event and fight card have been rescheduled for April 21 and will be LIVE on The BKFC App.”

BKFC 38 was supposed to be headlined by the featherweight fight between former BKFC bantamweight champion Dat Nguyen and two-time Bellator featherweight titleholder Daniel Straus. 

Conor McGregor fires back after USADA says he must be tested for 6 months

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker