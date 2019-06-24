HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rafael Lovato takes the win over Gegard Mousasi

featuredBellator London & 223 Results: Rafael Lovato Jr. upsets Gegard Mousasi to take the belt

UFC Greenville Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 12 Live Results: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie (Results & Fight Stats)

Chan Sung Jung - Korean Zombie - UFC Greenville weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 12 weigh-in results: Headliner set, but injury nixes co-main event

Dana White over Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Q&A (full video): Would he do another Mayweather vs. McGregor?

BKFC 6: Artem Lobov vs. Paulie Malignaggi Full Recap (Bare Knuckle Fighting video)

June 24, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

MMAWeekly: The Low Down’s Jake Hattan recaps Artem Lobov vs. Paulie Malignaggi from their headliner at Saturday’s Bare Knuckle FC 6 in Florida. (Music provided by https://www.bensound.com/)

There were weeks of venom being spewed between Lobov and Malignaggi leading up to the fight. Much of that stemmed from Malignaggi’s disastrous sparring gig with Lobov’s teammate Conor McGregor when the Irishman was preparing for his blockbuster bout with Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

TRENDING > Bellator London fight highlights: Rafael Lovato Jr. captures championship gold (video)

But just how much of that venom carried over into the fireworks we were promised in the ring? How did Lobov’s power punching and mixed martial arts skill match up with Malignaggi’s boxing savvy in a sport that is largely based on the Marquess of Queensberry Rules, albeit with a few twists and turns thrown in?

FIGHT REVIEW > Artem Lobov defeats Paulie Malignaggi at BKFC 6

Full BKFC 6: Artem Lobov vs. Paulie Malignaggi fight highlights video

(Video courtesy of Evan Zentar/BKFC)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA