BKFC 41 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

April 27, 2023
The BKFC 41 press conference is coming to you live from Denver, CO on Thursday, April 27th at 5PM EST! BKFC 41: Perry vs. Rockhold takes place live on Sat. April 29th.

The biggest BKFC event in history is taking over the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, April 29th, 2023! It’s going to be an all-out war as “Platinum” Mike Perry steps into the ring to face two-time former Strikeforce and UFC champion, Luke Rockhold in the main event! In the co-main event, Chad “Money” Mendes will take on former Bellator & UFC world champion, Eddie Alvarez.

BKFC FACE-OFFS: MIKE PERRY WIPES BOOGER ON LUKE ROCKHOLD | VIDEO

