BKFC 19 Weigh-in Video: Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich officially set

The athletes competing on Friday’s BKFC 19 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday in Tampa, Fla. In the main event, Paige VanZant returns to BKFC action as she takes on former UFC rival, Rachael Ostovich. In the co-main event Arnold Adams takes on the undefeated British bare knuckle boxing champion Mick Terrill for the no. 1 contender spot.

Paige VanZant looking sharp ahead of BKFC 19 | Video

(Courtesy of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship)