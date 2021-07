BKFC 19 Press Conference Video: Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich Face-off

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19 takes place on Saturday in Tampa Bay, Fla. and is headlined by a match between Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich.

On Wednesday, the athletes competing on the fight card participated in the pre-fight press conference. Immediately following the question and answer session, the fighters faced off with their opponents.

Paige VanZant drops more training photos and video ahead of BKFC 19

(Courtesy of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship)