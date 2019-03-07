HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson ONE Las Vegas scrum

featuredDemetrious Johnson admits ONE Championship was always in the plan

Colby Covington at UFC 225 (by Damon Martin)

featuredColby Covington believes Kamaru Usman altercation was orchestrated so he would lose his title shot

Jon Jones and Anthony Smith UFC 235 post-fight

featuredJon Jones addresses illegal knee, says he owes Anthony Smith a beer

featuredJon Jones earns lopsided victory in latest title defense against Anthony Smith at UFC 235

BJ Penn not done yet, faces Clay Guida at UFC 237

March 7, 2019
Former two-division champion BJ Penn returns to the octagon on May 11 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil against fellow veteran Clay Guida at UFC 237. MMAFighting first reported the news and Penn later confirmed the bout with Guida via his website.

Penn (16-13-2) last fought in December losing to Ryan Hall by heel hook submission. It was Penn’s return to the lightweight division. The 40-year-old Hawaiian hasn’t won a fight since November 2010, but plans to change that when he faces Guida.

Guida (34-18) had a two-fight winning streak snapped in his last outing losing to Charles Oliveira by guillotine choke at UFC 225 in June 2018. He hopes to get back in the win column at Penn’s expense on May 11.

UFC 237 takes place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. Women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajuanas is expected to face Jessica Andrade on the fight card. The event will also feature several Brazilian legends. Former featherweight titleholder Jose Aldo is slated to face Alexander Volkanovski, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva meets Jared Cannonier, and light heavyweight Antônio Rogério Nogueira faces Ryan Spann.

