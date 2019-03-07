BJ Penn not done yet, faces Clay Guida at UFC 237

Former two-division champion BJ Penn returns to the octagon on May 11 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil against fellow veteran Clay Guida at UFC 237. MMAFighting first reported the news and Penn later confirmed the bout with Guida via his website.

Penn (16-13-2) last fought in December losing to Ryan Hall by heel hook submission. It was Penn’s return to the lightweight division. The 40-year-old Hawaiian hasn’t won a fight since November 2010, but plans to change that when he faces Guida.

Guida (34-18) had a two-fight winning streak snapped in his last outing losing to Charles Oliveira by guillotine choke at UFC 225 in June 2018. He hopes to get back in the win column at Penn’s expense on May 11.

TRENDING > Colby Covington recounts expletive filled altercation with Nate Diaz at UFC 235

UFC 237 takes place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. Women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajuanas is expected to face Jessica Andrade on the fight card. The event will also feature several Brazilian legends. Former featherweight titleholder Jose Aldo is slated to face Alexander Volkanovski, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva meets Jared Cannonier, and light heavyweight Antônio Rogério Nogueira faces Ryan Spann.