HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAleksei Oleinik Chokes Out Mark Hunt in Main Event at UFC in Russia

UFC Moscow Hunt vs Oleinik Live Results

featuredUFC Moscow Results: Hunt vs. Oleinik (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Mark Hunt

featuredMain Event Set But Two Fighters Fail to Make Weight at UFC Fight Night in Moscow

Michael Chandler - Bellator 197 weigh-in

featuredMichael Chandler Fires Back at ‘Delusional Paper Champ’ Brent Primus

BJ Penn Explains Why He’s Returning at UFC 232 (Video)

September 16, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion B.J. Penn is coming back to the Octagon to face Ryan Hall on Dec. 29. Though he has numerous accomplishments throughout his career, there have been many calls for him to retire over recent years, but Penn has his reasons for returning to the Octagon, including numerous fans that don’t want him to walk away.

Hall won The Ultimate Fighter 22 and is on a six-fight winning streak. Penn likes the match-up and believes selective matchmaking is important at this point in his career.

“Matchmaking at my age now, I’m almost 40 years old, I think matchmaking is important,” he said while training in Brazil. “Maybe I didn’t take these precautions when I was younger, but who cares? Right now I want to figure out what I can do and how I can set myself up for the best success possible.”

The former two-division UFC champion can’t escape people asking him when he’s going to get back in the cage. He now has a date and an opponent.

“Everywhere I go, it doesn’t matter, I don’t’ care what anybody says, everywhere I go, any building I walk into, somebody walks up to me and somebody says, ‘BJ, when are you going to fight again? Please fight again. Please fight again,'” he explained.

TRENDING > VIDEO: Things Get Heated as Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz Face Off in Las Vegas

(Video Courtesy of MMAFighting.com)

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA