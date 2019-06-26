BJ Penn caught on tape allegedly fighting a bouncer after being tossed from a strip club

(Courtesy of UFC)

TMZ Sports on Tuesday released video footage of UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn fighting a man on the street outside of a strip club.

TMZ‘s report alleges cites the unnamed owner of Club Femme Nu as telling them that Penn was escorted out of the Honolulu club Monday around midnight after appearing “very drunk.” As Penn left the establishment, he evidently got into and altercation with security personnel and ended up fighting one of them in the street in front of the club.

The result of the altercation is unclear on the video posted by TMZ, but the site’s report states that police were called, but that Penn had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

MMAWeekly.com was unable to ascertain whether or not Penn had been arrested or was even being sought by authorities at the time of publication.

Despite having retired and entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2015, the 40-year-old former UFC champion returned less than two years later to resume his career. He last fought at UFC 237 in May of this year, losing a unanimous decision to Clay Guida. He is currently in the midst of a seven-fight losing streak.