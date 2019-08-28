BJ Penn reportedly in another bar fight, caught on video pummeling another man

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn was caught on camera on Tuesday in an alleged bar fight, in full back mount landing punches to the head of another man.

Penn was at the Lava Shack in Hawaii, according to a TMZ report, which included the above video. Though the video itself isn’t clear enough to identify Penn, TMZ included a photograph of Penn from earlier in the night, which shows him wearing the same clothes as in the video.

There was evidently some sort of altercation between Penn and the unidentified man, which eventually led to them fighting, according to TMZ.

The fight ended up on the ground with Penn in mount, legs hooked in, and dropping punches. Several men in red security shirts quickly moved in to try and break up the fight.

“Unclear what started the fight — but we’re told law enforcement responded to the scene. It does NOT appear Penn was arrested and cops say they have no record so far,” read the TMZ report. MMAWeekly.com verified that there was no public record of the incident or of Penn being arrested at the time of publication. BJ Penn caught on video in bar fight in June This is the second time in two months that Penn has been caught on video in an alleged bar fight. TMZ Sports released video footage in late June of Penn fighting a man on the street outside of a strip club in Honolulu. The report cited the unnamed owner of Club Femme Nu telling them that Penn was escorted out of the club around midnight after appearing “very drunk.” As Penn left the establishment, he evidently got into and altercation with security personnel and ended up fighting one of them in the street in front of the club. Police were also called to the scene in that case, but it appears that Penn was not charged or arrested. BJ Penn’s final UFC fight

Despite having lost his last seven bouts in a row, Penn (16-14-2) has been earmarked for a fight with Nik Lentz, although a date and venue have not been announced.

UFC president Dana White said that he was reluctant to book Penn in another fight, but that he did so upon an agreement with the Hawaiian that it would be his final fight in the Octagon.

“He terrorized me for friggen a week and wouldn’t stop texting me for three days straight and talked me into it. We have a deal now: win, lose, or draw this is BJ Penn’s last fight,” White said during the UFC 240 Post-Fight Press Conference in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

“I won’t give him another fight. It’s very clear between us now that there won’t be another fight no matter what.”

UFC officials have yet to comment on this latest incident with Penn.