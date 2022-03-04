Billy Goff expects to leave CES 66 with the welterweight title in hand

Looking back on his 2021, welterweight Billy Goff couldn’t be happier with how things went.

Coming off a big victory to close out his 2020 against Robson Gracie Jr., Goff was able to pick up back-to-back wins in 2021 and build a three-fight winning streak for himself coming into 2022.

“It was a good year,” Goff told MMAWeekly.com. “I had three wins (coming off a late 2020 fight). I kind of wish I was a little more active, but it is what it is. It was harder to get fights in the pandemic with not as many shows going on, but overall it was a good year.

“Our gym was doing well. We had a lot of people coming in and out. We made a lot of progress, so it was a good year.”

Regardless of the outcome of his bouts, Goff is able to take something from every fight he has and pleased with where he’s been able to progress his game coming into 2022.

“I look back at some of the fights I’ve lost and even some of the fights I won, and compare myself now to then, I’d beat myself in the first round,” said Goff. “I’m pretty proud with the progress I’ve made.”

In Lincoln, Rhode Island, this Friday, Goff (5-2) looks to take another step forward in his career when he faces Gary Balletto Jr. (7-2) in the 170-pound championship co-main event of CES 66.

“I’ve just got to go out there and do what I’ve done for the past couple fights,” Goff said. “I’ve got to show up and make sure I’m on my game.

“(Balletto) is not someone to sleep on. He’s dangerous. Anyone can put you out, so I respect him, and keep that in mind, don’t be sloppy, and I should walk always with it.”

While he’s got momentum going and could claim a title with a win on Friday night, Goff sets all that stuff aside and is focused on winning his fight first before looking ahead to what’s next.

“It’s cool that I’m on a winning streak, but I don’t think about it,” said Goff. “I take it one by one usually.

“I definitely think about what fight I’d want to next, and think into the future, but you’ve also got to check yourself and not think too far past your opponent. I do plan ahead but I’ve got to win this one first before I do anything else.”