HOT OFF THE WIRE
bill algeo

featuredBill Algeo calls out Giga Chikadze as fight with Joanderson Brito in limbo

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor’s pub was the target of Molotov cocktails in Ireland

Joe Rogan - podcast

featuredDoctors, scientists and professors pen letter to Spotify over ‘menace to public health’ Joe Rogan

featuredDaniel Cormier doesn’t think Jon Jones will become UFC heavyweight champ: ‘He’ll lose to Ciryl Gane or Francis Ngannou’

Bill Algeo calls out Giga Chikadze as fight with Joanderson Brito in limbo

January 13, 2022
NoNo Comments

Bill Algeo isn’t sure he’s going to be able to fight on Saturday. His opponent, Joanderson Brito, is currently awaiting additional COVID testing in order to be cleared to fight and that means Algeo is just twiddling his thumbs hoping for the best.

He addressed that uncertainty at UFC Vegas 46 media day on Wednesday and joked about a backup plan should his fight fall through.

“I was kind of hoping somebody on Kattar’s team popped, and I could fight Giga,” Algeo said. “That’d be excellent. If the stars align, maybe that could happen. But again, I shouldn’t wish ill will, and I don’t. But if they pop a test, it’s not the end of the world.”

Chikadze didn’t seem impressed with the idea during his media day appearance, instead, wanting to focus on his actual opponent, Calvin Kattar.

“No, he’s going to pretend like he doesn’t know who I am, and I get it,” Algeo added. “But he knows.”

At press time the UFC had not canceled Algeo vs. Brito, so there’s still hope the fight could come to fruition.

Conor McGregor’s pub was the target of Molotov cocktails in Ireland

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA