Bikini wearing Mackenzie Dern hoses herself off in Instagram video

No. 5-ranked women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern headlines this weekend’s UFC Vegas 61 fight card against No. 6-ranked Xiaonan Yan.

Dern (12-2) is one of the most accomplished submission grapplers to step inside the octagon. Seven of her 12 wins have come by way of submission.

Summer may have ended on Sept. 22, but it’s still hot in California, among other places. Dern decided to beat the heat by drenching herself with a water hose and then posted the video to Instagram.

