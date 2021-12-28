‘Big’ John McCarthy picks his Top 10 best Bellator MMA fights of 2021 | Video

2021 has been a challenge for all but despite difficulty we have had the privilege to see some amazing fights. In this video, ‘Big’ John McCarthy counts us down through his picks for top ten Bellator MMA fights of the year.

‘Big’ John’s Top 10 Bellator MMA Fights of 2021

Number 10: Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis from Bellator 258

Number 9: Karl Albrektsson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov from Bellator 268

Number 8: Aaron Pico vs. Justin Gonzalez from Bellator 271

Number 7: Ciaran Clarke vs. Jordan Barton from Bellator 270

Number 6: Rumble Johnson vs. Jose Augusto from Bellator 258

Number 5: Henry Corrales vs. Johnny Campbell from Bellator 258

Number 4: AJ McKee vs. Pitbull from Bellator 261

Number 3: Raufeon Stots vs. Magomed Magomedov from Bellator 264

Number 2: Aaron Pico vs. Aiden Lee from Bellator 260

Number 1: Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi from Bellator 257

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)