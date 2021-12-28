‘Big’ John McCarthy picks his Top 10 best Bellator MMA fights of 2021 | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
'Big' John McCarthy picks his Top 10 best Bellator MMA fights of 2021

December 28, 2021
2021 has been a challenge for all but despite difficulty we have had the privilege to see some amazing fights. In this video, ‘Big’ John McCarthy counts us down through his picks for top ten Bellator MMA fights of the year.

‘Big’ John’s Top 10 Bellator MMA Fights of 2021

  • Number 10: Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis from Bellator 258
  • Number 9: Karl Albrektsson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov from Bellator 268
  • Number 8: Aaron Pico vs. Justin Gonzalez from Bellator 271
  • Number 7: Ciaran Clarke vs. Jordan Barton from Bellator 270
  • Number 6: Rumble Johnson vs. Jose Augusto from Bellator 258
  • Number 5: Henry Corrales vs. Johnny Campbell from Bellator 258
  • Number 4: AJ McKee vs. Pitbull from Bellator 261
  • Number 3: Raufeon Stots vs. Magomed Magomedov from Bellator 264
  • Number 2: Aaron Pico vs. Aiden Lee from Bellator 260
  • Number 1: Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi from Bellator 257

2021 UFC Knockout of the Year nominees | Video

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

