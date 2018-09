Big John McCarthy Breakdown: Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov’s Trilogy Bout at Bellator 206

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)



We kick off the Welterweight World Grand Prix with Douglas Lima vs. Andrey Koreshkov! Big John McCarthy breaks down what to expect from both fighters in their epic trilogy fight LIVE on DAZN .

TRENDING > Mark Hunt Trashes Fabricio Werdum After He’s Suspended 2 Years for Doping Violation