Big John McCarthy Breakdown: Rory MacDonald vs. Gegard Mousasi

(Video Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Legendary Big John McCarthy breaks down the upcoming middleweight world title fight between Gegard Mousasi and Rory MacDonald that headlines Bellator 206. Don’t miss the epic event on September 29th, LIVE on DAZN.

