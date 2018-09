Big John McCarthy Breakdown: Rampage Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva

(Courtesy of UFC)

MMA pioneer Big John McCarthy breaks down the Bellator 206 match-up between Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Wanderlei Silva.

Saturday’s bout marks the fourth meeting between the two MMA legends. Silva won both times the two fought under the Pride FC banner, while Jackson won in the Octagon when they fought at UFC 92 almost ten years ago.