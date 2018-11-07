Watch the Full First Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon Fight Ahead of Friday’s Rematch

(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

When they first met in at ONE: Dynasty of Champions in January of 2016, it didn’t take long for bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernades to finish Kevin Belingon, keeping the championship hardware wrapped around his waist.

Fernandes and Belingon are slated to rematch in the ONE: Heart of the Lion main event on Friday in Singapore.

TRENDING > Watch Donald Cerrone Light Up Rick Story in the UFC Knockout of the Week

Ahead of Friday’s showdown, rewatch the first fight between Fernandes and Belingon.