HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joseph Benavidez UFC 225 Vegas Workout

featuredJoseph Benavidez Excited for Future of the Flyweight Division Following Demetrious Johnson Trade

Ben Askren vs Robbie Lawler

featuredDana White Reportedly Working on Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler for UFC 233

Ben Askren and Dana White

featuredDana White: Bringing Ben Askren to UFC ‘Was a Great Deal for Me’

featuredFloyd Mayweather Comes Out of Retirement to Face Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14

Watch the Full First Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon Fight Ahead of Friday’s Rematch

November 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

When they first met in at ONE: Dynasty of Champions in January of 2016, it didn’t take long for bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernades to finish Kevin Belingon, keeping the championship hardware wrapped around his waist. 

Fernandes and Belingon are slated to rematch in the ONE: Heart of the Lion main event on Friday in Singapore. 

TRENDING > Watch Donald Cerrone Light Up Rick Story in the UFC Knockout of the Week

Ahead of Friday’s showdown, rewatch the first fight between Fernandes and Belingon.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA