Biaggio Ali Walsh talks pressures of a combat sports career in shadow of grandfather, Muhammad Ali

Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of GOAT boxer Muhammad Ali, will be stepping into the PFL MMA cage on November 25 for what will be just his third amateur fight. The prospect, who remains in un-professional status (for now) will have more eyes on him than most, and he knows that.

“I’ve always had that pressure,” he said PFL Las Vegas media day. “It’s a little bit on a bigger scale now. I was introduced to that pressure when I was a freshman in high school when the press initially came out about who I was related to and yeah, I’ve always had that pressure. And, going into the sport, I was expecting this type of pressure. So, as an amateur, to be able to stand in front of all these cameras and stuff like that, it’s a great experience. Because four or five years down the line, I’m going to be used to it.”

Ali Walsh isn’t a stranger to cameras, having played college football for UNLV.

“I kinda already am [used to it] from football, but obviously, like I said, this is on a bigger scale,” he said. “Those expectations just make me want to work harder. I gotta work twice as hard to be able to meet those expectations. And working hard is a good thing.”

Ali Walsh’s brother, Nico Ali Walsh, is an undefeated professional middleweight boxer, following a bit more directly in his grandfather’s footsteps.

Biaggo will appear on the PFL Championship Finals card, his opponent has not yet been announced.