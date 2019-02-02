HOT OFF THE WIRE
Bet on the Fight on the Field: Super Bowl 53 Odds and Prop Bets

February 2, 2019
Hey, yeah, so it’s not MMA, but the Super Bowl is always one of the most wagered events of the year every year, so we figured we’d sure a couple of the basic bets that you can place with our odds partner MyBookie.ag, just in case your looking to slug it out on the gridiron instead of the cage.

No matter what you might think of the controversial calls in the championship games, it has come down to the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53.

So who is the odds-on favorite?

Well, as of Saturday afternoon, the Patriots were a -155 favorite, while the Rams are sitting at +125. That means a $155 wager on the Patriots would earn a $100 win for you if they win, with a $100 bet on the Rams returning winnings of $125. So it’s not a blowout either direction. The spread at the time of publication was -2.5 for the Patriots and +2.5 for the Rams.

There are, of course, numerous other wagers or prop bets when it comes to the SuperBowl. 

Here are a few:

  • How many times will broadcasters say Patriot’s quarterback Tom Brady’s exact age?
  • Will a fan run onto the field during the game?
  • Number of flags on the Rams defense in the fourth quarter?
  • Will the opening kickoff be returned for a touchdown?
  • Will the Philly Special be mentioned?

As you can see, the prop bets on the Super Bowl run the gamut, and these are only a very small sampling of what you can find on MyBookie.ag, if you so choose to peruse the numerous possible wagers.

