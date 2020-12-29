HOT OFF THE WIRE
MMAWeekly - Top KOs of 2020

featuredBest of 2020: Top Knockouts

Dana White reveals UFC Fight Island infrastructure

featuredDana White confirms three UFC events in eight days upon return to Fight Island

Amanda Nunes UFC 250 post-fight two belts

featuredAmanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson rebooked for UFC 259

featuredStephen Thompson defeats Geoff Neal in UFC Vegas 17 main event

Best of 2020: Top Knockouts

December 29, 2020
NoNo Comments

To be sure, 2020 was a year of challenges across the globe. Somehow, some of the greatest athletes on the planet rose to the occasion, putting on exciting bouts, while the world has dealt with a global pandemic.

It’s nearly time to look ahead to what 2021 has to offer, but before we do, take a look back with MMAWeekly.com’s Jeff Cain and Jim “Gries” Grieshaber, as they rehash the Best of 2020.

First up, Jeff and Jim break down the top knockouts of the year.

What were your top knockouts of 2020?

TRENDING > The Ultimate Fighter is about to reboot, check out the first 28 seasons

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA