Best of 2020: Top Knockouts

To be sure, 2020 was a year of challenges across the globe. Somehow, some of the greatest athletes on the planet rose to the occasion, putting on exciting bouts, while the world has dealt with a global pandemic.

It’s nearly time to look ahead to what 2021 has to offer, but before we do, take a look back with MMAWeekly.com’s Jeff Cain and Jim “Gries” Grieshaber, as they rehash the Best of 2020.

First up, Jeff and Jim break down the top knockouts of the year.

What were your top knockouts of 2020?

