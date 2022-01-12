HOT OFF THE WIRE
Best Dressed UFC Fighter of 2021 Nominees | Video

January 12, 2022
Joseph Benavidez announces the nominees for the best dressed fighter of 2021 as a part of the inaugural UFC Punchies: Social Awards.

The four nominees included welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, No. 12 ranked bantamweight Sean O’Malley, and former featherweight champion Max Holloway. There were also three honorable mentions.

You can make your selection by voting in the Community tab on the UFC YouTube channel or on other UFC social channels.

Sean O’Malley takes you inside his limo, apartment, and garage gym | Video

Francis Ngannou appears in Jackass Forever and delivers a punch to the privates | Video

