Check out the best D’arce Choke finishes in UFC history

Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson currently holds the UFC record with three finishes due to D’arce choke. Take a look back through some of the top D’arce choke finishes in UFC history.

The highlight clip includes submission wins by former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, Dustin Poirier, among others.

(Video courtesy of UFC)