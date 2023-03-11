Benson Henderson retires after Bellator 292 loss

Leading up to Friday’s Bellator 292 event, Benson Henderson said that he intended to retire after the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. Henderson did just that when he lost to undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov and left his gloves in the Bellator cage.

After absorbing a head kick and taking damage from Nurmagomedov, Henderson fell victim to a rear-naked choke midway through the opening round.

“San Jose, I love you,” Henderson said to the crowd inside the SAP Center. “I had some great moments in this building. I had some tough moments in this building. You guys have always been here. You guys always show up. Thank you for that.”

“I told myself, these last four fights I signed with Bellator, I told myself if I lose at all in these last four fights that it’s about that time,” continued Henderson. “I’ve had a nice, long run. I’ve done a lot of great things, was able to do a lot of amazing accomplished, and (he placed his gloves on the canvas of the cage).

Henderson career ends with a 30-12 record. In his 17-years in the fight game, Henderson won the WEC lightweight championship, the UFC lightweight championship and unified the Strikeforce and UFC lightweight belts. He successfully defended his UFC championship three times.

