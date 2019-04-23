Benson Henderson continues his quest to become champion at Bellator 220

While he was able to go undefeated in 2018, having only two fights didn’t sit well with lightweight veteran Benson Henderson.

A second round submission of Roger Huerta in April was followed up in October with a unanimous decision victory over Saad Awad, both in Bellator, yet, Henderson wanted more.

“I did not fight enough,” Henderson told MMAWeekly.com. “I wanted to stay busier. I had two fights last year, and that’s probably one of the slowest years of my entire career. I want to stay busier than that. They were good wins for me, but I want to build on that, grow on that, and fight as much as possible.”

Though he’s been fighting for 13 years and is approaching 40 fights, Henderson maintains continual growth, with the help of those around you, is essential for continuing to perform at the highest level of MMA.

“You have to be aware of any holes in your game, any mistakes you’ve made, and fix them,” said Henderson. “You can be darn sure that your next opponent’s coaches are scouting, MMA coaches are smart, so you have to be aware of what you’re doing and how much success you have with whatever.

“Definitely I’m a strongly highly self-motivated, but that being said, you need a team to do things. My team definitely helps motivate me. The young guys push me, but I push them back and show them what the old dog has. They definitely continue to push me and inspire me to be better every single day.”

On Saturday in San Jose, Calif., Henderson (26-8) will look to add to his current two-fight winning streak when he faces Adam Piccolotti (11-2) in a Bellator 220 main card lightweight bout.

“He’s a good prospect coming up,” Henderson said of Piccolotti. “He took two losses in a row, but he’s had two wins since then, so he’s the hot prospect coming up. It’s going to be a tough pick.”

For Henderson, the immediate task of picking up a win in his upcoming fight with Piccolotti will lead to the next fight and hopefully sometime before the end of the year the achieving of his goal to once again be a champion.

“Long term goals, short term goals, you definitely have to take it fight-by-fight,” said Henderson. “Those short term goals lead to the long term goals.

“To me, winning every single fight I have; every single Jiu-Jitsu match, every single wrestling match, every boxing smoker that I go to; I want to win everything and by the end of 2019 I want to make sure I have the Bellator belt around my waist.”