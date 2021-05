Ben Rothwell felt like his back was against the wall at UFC Vegas 27

“Big” Ben Rothwell rebounded from a loss in his previous outing on Saturday defeating Chris Barnett in the second round of their heavyweight match at UFC Vegas 27. Heading into Saturday’s event, Rothwell felt like his back was against the wall. Hear everything he had to say following his win over Barnett.

Carla Esparza wants title shot against Rose Namajunas

