Ben Askren’s fantasy UFC fight would be against Georges St-Pierre

Undefeated welterweight Ben Askren made his UFC debut in March, defeating former champion Robbie Lawler by submission. He faces Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 on July 6 but would rather be fighting former two-division titleholder Georges St-Pierre.

