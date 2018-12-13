Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler Rescheduled for UFC 235 Following UFC 233 Cancellation

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 13, 2018
The welterweight showdown between Ben Askren and Robbie Lawler has a new home at UFC 235 on March 2 in Las Vegas.

The bout, which serves as Askren’s UFC debut, was originally scheduled for Jan. 26 at UFC 233 but that card was cancelled earlier this week due to the lack of a main event.

Now the UFC has opted to move the high profile welterweight fight to UFC 235 instead with the show set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After years spent dominating in promotions like Bellator and ONE Championship, Askren is finally poised to make his UFC debut following a historic trade that brought him to the organization in exchange for former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

The former NCAA champion wrestler is undefeated in his career and has long been coveted as a potential addition to the UFC welterweight division.

Now Askren has finally arrived but he’ll have a tough test on his hands with a former champion in Lawler, who will return to action for the first time since 2017 when he lost to Rafael dos Anjos while also simultaneously suffering a torn ACL in his knee.

               

