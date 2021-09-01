Ben Askren thinks Tyron Woodley beat Jake Paul in boxing match

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 1, 2021
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley lost to Jake Paul by split decision on Sunday in his boxing debut, but felt like he should have been declared the winner. Two of the three ringside judges scored the fight for Paul while one scored the fight in Woodley’s favor.

There’s at least one person out there other than Woodley that believes that he beat Paul, his former training partner Ben Askren. Paul knocked out Askren in their boxing bout in April.

On Tuesday, Askren posted a video via Instagram explaining why he felt like Woodley really won and why he believes there will be a rematch.

“I thought Tyron won but Jake definitely gained my respect. I think a rematch happens, makes too much sense,” Askren wrote on the Instagram post.

“I had it scored 5 to 3,” he said in the video. “The way that I saw it was that he was more aggressive, stalking, and he landed more effective punches.”

Watch the entire video below:

