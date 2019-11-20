Ben Askren not using hip injury as excuse for UFC losses: ‘I lost because I wasn’t good enough’

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC welterweight Ben Askren recently announced that the need for hip replacement surgery would send him into retirement.

Having been undefeated as the Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight titleholder, it would be easy for Askren to use the injury, which he has been dealing with for the past few years, as an excuse for having lost back-to-back fights to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia. But he’s not gonna go there.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Askren made it clear that his hip wasn’t the reason he lost the final two bouts of his professional career.

“I don’t want to put any part of my results in question because of (the hip injury). I lost because I wasn’t good enough,” he admitted. “There’s a date of your competition. You f-ing show up in whatever condition you’re in. Who knows? Maia and Masvidal, they’re probably not a hundred percent. They probably got s**t they’re dealing with.”