Ben Askren: ‘Hey Dana, is that really the best you got?’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ben Askren got busted up early by Robbie Lawler in the Octagon debut at UFC 235 on Saturday. He eventually turned the tables and put Lawler in a bulldog choke. Lawler’s arm appeared to go limp, but when the referee stopped the fight, he immediately protested, seeming to be fully alert.

TRENDING > Ben Askren wins UFC debut over Robbie Lawler in controversial fashion

After the fight, Askren addressed UFC president Dana White, playing up his victory and playing down the controversy of the stoppage.