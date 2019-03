Ben Askren has a lot of reasons why Khabib Nurmagomedov fight makes sense

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Backstage at UFC London, Ben Askren discussed winning over the London crowd with his Q and A session, why he thinks he got under Darren Till’s skin, Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman, Georges St-Pierre’s retirement, and why he’d love to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov.

