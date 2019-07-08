Ben Askren details what he remembers and what he doesn’t from UFC record KO loss

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren suffered the first defeat of his professional mixed martial arts career on Saturday at UFC 239 in Las Vegas.

Jorge Masvidal met him in the middle shortly after the bell. As Askren changed levels for a takedown attempt, Masvidal came storming in with a flying knee that connected with Askren’s temple. It put him out cold.

Following his crash to the canvas, Masvidal landed two hard right hands to Askren’s face before the referee could halt the fight just 5 seconds into the first round.

Understandably, it was a tough moment for Askren, but he seemed to handle it well, detailing what he could remember to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on his MMA show on Monday.

TRENDING > Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes sit atop UFC 239 fight salaries

Listen in to hear how Askren now looks back at the fight, what he remembers and what he doesn’t from the UFC record-setting knockout loss to Masvidal.

UFC 239: Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)