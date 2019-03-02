Ben Askren confronts Dana White at UFC 235 weigh-in

(Courtesy of UFC)

According to Ben Askren, Dana White hasn’t talked to him yet so he appears to capitalize on the opportunity at the UFC 235 ceremonial weigh-ins. See Ben confront Dana as soon as he steps off the scale before he faces off with Robbie Lawler leading up to their fight at UFC 235.

TRENDING > Dana White responds to Colby Covington trolling him while he was gambling

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.