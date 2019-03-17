HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ben Askren claims Jorge Masvidal ducking him; Kamaru Usman ducking Colby Covington

March 17, 2019
Former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder Ben Askren packed up his undefeated resume and took it to London for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 5 showdown between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal. Dana White, where were you? Askren was looking for a fight.

Askren got under the skin of Till, the man he was aiming at for his next bout. That fight isn’t likely to happen, however, after Till got flattened by Masvidal

Next best thing would be Masvidal, right? 

Depends upon whom you ask.

Masvidal was calling for a title shot against Kamaru Usman, but any steam from his victory over Till quickly dissipated when Masvidal got into a backstage altercation with Leon Edwards, who also won on the London card. Masvidal landed several punches before they were separated and opened a cut near Edwards’ left eye.

Askren took aim at Masvidal for the altercation, claiming it was an attempt to duck a fight with him, but then also addressed Usman’s manager with another ducking claim.

Usman recently won the UFC welterweight title by defeating Tyron Woodley and was immediately locked down with expectation that he fight former interim champion Colby Covington next. Even UFC president Dana White said that the plan was to put Usman and Covington in the cage. 

Following Masvidal’s impressive knockout of Till, ESPN reported that Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz said that they felt Masvidal should get the shot at Usman instead of Covington. Askren had a good laugh over that comment.

“Lolol, (Masvidal’s) last win before Till was January 2017,” Askren wrote. “Ali, you are a fool, if Marty (Usman) doesn’t want to fight Colby, I would happily oblige.”

Askren is coming off of his first fight in the Octagon, a controversial victory over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 235 on March 2. He currently sports a record of 19-0-1.

