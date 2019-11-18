Ben Askren announces UFC retirement and talks about need for hip replacement surgery (video)

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

UFC welterweight Ben Askren announced his retirement on Monday’s edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA show on ESPN. Askren has retired before, but this time it appears it is going to stick, primarily because of Askren’s need for hip replacement surgery, which he discussed in detail and said would end his chances of returning to the Octagon.

Askren was a two-time national championship wrestler in college and competed in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China. He went on to become the long-reigning Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight titleholder before eventually fighting in the UFC.