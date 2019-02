Ben Askren and Kamaru Usman Backstage Altercation Video Surfaces

(Courtesy of Anatomy of a Fighter)

Welterweights Ben Askren and Kamaru Usman got into a verbal altercation backstage prior to the UFC 235 press conference last week. Video of the incident has surfaced showing the entire ordeal.

The unbeaten Askren makes his promotional debut against Robbie Lawler at UFC 235 while Usman takes on champion Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor In Talks For His Next Fight But Won’t Return in April