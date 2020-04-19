HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White at UFC 232

Dana White to UFC fighters: goal is weekly events beginning May 9; other key takeaways

Dana White over UFC belt

Dana White plans to hold UFC events at the APEX in Las Vegas beginning in May

Dana White UFC 246 post-fight presser

UFC targeting May 9 for next event with three championship bouts

UFC 2019 championship belt

Florida opens up to professional sports: Does UFC have new hope to resume fights?

Bellator’s best knockouts? Check out this highlight reel!

April 19, 2020
Hungry for some fisticuffs? Check out this Bellator MMA knockout reel!

While the sports world is in a standstill, we’re all left with running back some of the moments that shaped our favorite sports. 

Well, Bellator MMA quickly became one of the biggest fight promotions in the world. And it is thanks in no small part to blistering knockout finishes like the ones in this highlight reel, featuring efforts from the likes of Michael “Venom” Page, Paul Daley, Costello van Steenis, and Raymond Daniels.

Need another brutal MVP knockout? Here you go!

