Bellator’s best knockouts? Check out this highlight reel!

Hungry for some fisticuffs? Check out this Bellator MMA knockout reel!

While the sports world is in a standstill, we’re all left with running back some of the moments that shaped our favorite sports.

Well, Bellator MMA quickly became one of the biggest fight promotions in the world. And it is thanks in no small part to blistering knockout finishes like the ones in this highlight reel, featuring efforts from the likes of Michael “Venom” Page, Paul Daley, Costello van Steenis, and Raymond Daniels.

Hungry for some KOs? ? Here's a selection of the best knockouts in Bellator MMA history. pic.twitter.com/Nhh9XpHHxI — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) April 17, 2020

Need another brutal MVP knockout? Here you go!

