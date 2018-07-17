Bellator Unveils Welterweight Tournament Field, Including Champion Rory MacDonald

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 17, 2018
NoNo Comments

Bellator media streaming partner DAZN announced details for its U.S. launch on Tuesday. Bellator president Scott Coker used the occasion to announce the field for his promotion’s welterweight tournament.

While the tournament will eventually have 10 participants, the currently announced field sits at nine, including Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald. The rest of the announced participants include former champions Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov, Yaroslov Amosov, Jon Fitch, Neiman Gracie, Lorenz Larkin, Michael Page, and Ed Ruth.

Gegard Mousasi vs Rory MacDonaldThe first tournament bout is scheduled for Sept. 29, featuring a trilogy bout between Lima and Koreshkov, who have split their first two meetings. Koreshkov won their first fight via unanimous decision, but Lima exacted his revenge by knocking Koreshkov out in the rematch.

The Sept. 29 event will be Bellator’s first live stream on DAZN and features MacDonald challenging Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi for his belt.

If he beats Mousasi, MacDonald would become Bellator’s first simultaneous dual-division champion.

DAZN on Tuesday announced that a U.S. subscription would cost $9.99 per month. The subscription will include several exclusive Bellator events, but will also provide live streams of Bellator events that are delayed broadcasts on the Paramount Network in the U.S.

               

