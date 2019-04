Bellator unleashes several announcements at Mousasi vs. Lovato London press conference

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator MMA held a press conference in London on Tuesday featuring the stars of Bellator 222: Mousasi vs. Lovato. Bellator made several announcements and the stars of Bellator 222 fielded questions ahead of the event that takes place at SSE Arena on May 11.

Middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi puts his title on the line against undefeated Rafael Lovato Jr. in the Bellator 222 main event.