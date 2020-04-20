Bellator to begin airing events on CBS Sports Network

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 20, 2020
LOS ANGELES – Bellator MMA today announced that the promotion’s most historic events and marquee matchups will be showcased on CBS Sports Network starting Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in a new series titled Bellator MMA Recharged.

Following the premiere, the series will find a home on Wednesdays with episodes starting April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Hosted by renowned veteran MMA referee and Bellator analyst “Big John” McCarthy, the new program kicks off with Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen and Bellator 194: Nelson vs. Mitrione, focusing on 2018’s year-long Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix for the vacant heavyweight title. The tournament featured top competitors, including Fedor Emelianenko, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Chael Sonnen, Ryan Bader, “King Mo” Lawal, Frank Mir, Matt Mitrione and Roy Nelson, and culminated in the crowning of a new Bellator heavyweight world champion.

“I am excited to have found a new home for Bellator’s vast library of programming on CBS Sports Network – some of which have been the biggest cards in the history of MMA,” said Bellator President Scott Coker. “This is a great way to increase Bellator’s visibility across additional ViacomCBS platforms, while giving our fans the opportunity to relive these incredible events again.”

“We look forward to showcasing the excitement of Bellator MMA action on CBS Sports Network.  It’s a chance to present some of the biggest names in MMA while providing fight fans another opportunity to watch the spectacle of the best events,” said CBS Sports Executive Vice President of Programming Dan Weinberg. “Bellator MMA Recharged demonstrates the ability we have to amplify ViacomCBS properties across our various platforms and assets, while servicing the fans with the exciting action they want.”

The Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix was the first tournament held in the promotion since Scott Coker became Bellator President in 2014 and has since gone on to spur similar iterations in both the welterweight and featherweight divisions.

