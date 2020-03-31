Bellator postpones at least three upcoming events

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 31, 2020
Due to the ongoing safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as current federal, state and local government mandates, Bellator MMA officials on Monday announced that three upcoming live events scheduled for May have been postponed.

These events include:

  • Bellator 242 – May 9 in San Jose, Calif.
  • Bellator European Series London – May 16 in London
  • Bellator 243 – May 29 in Temecula, Calif.

The organization will continue to monitor the situation closely and fully intends to reschedule the events as soon as possible.

As always, the health and safety of our athletes, fans, partners and staff remains our top priority. We appreciate the understanding and patience of everyone involved during this incredibly difficult time.

Refunds for ticketholders to these events, as well as Bellator 241 originally scheduled for March 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena, will be available at their original point of purchase.

The event postponements included Ryan Bader’s planned light heavyweight title defense, European sensation James Gallagher’s next bout, and the promotional debut of former UFC title contender Liz Carmouche.

Please visit Bellator.com for additional information.

