Bellator Paris full fight card video and full results

October 11, 2020
Watch the full Bellator Paris fight card, main card and prelims, from France.

In the Bellator 248 main event, Michael “Venom” Page failed to deliver the knockout blow that everyone has come to expect from him, but he did take a unanimous nod over Ross Houston in the first major MMA fight card in Paris.

Tim Johnson somewhat avenged an earlier loss to Cheick Kongo with his win in the Bellator Paris (aka Euro Series 10) main event. While Kongo KO’d Johnson in their first match-up, Johnson took a split-decision from the judges in Paris.

Watch the full fights below or scroll further for quick results. The main card video includes the Page vs. Houston bout.

Bellator Paris (Bellator 248 and Euro Series 10) main card full fight video

Bellator Paris preliminary card full fight video

(Videos courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Bellator 248: Page vs. Houston results

  • Michael “Venom” Page (18-1) defeated Ross Houston (8-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Oliver Enkamp (10-2) defeated Emmanuel Dawa (9-4) via submission (Japanese necktie) at 4:10 of round oneAlan Omer (24-6) defeated Ryan Scope (10-4) via TKO (punches) at 1:46 of round one
  • Mads Burnell (14-3) defeated Darko Banovic (15-8) via TKO (punches) at 3:13 of round one

Bellator Paris (Euro Series 10) main card results

  • Tim Johnson (15-6) defeated Cheick Kongo (31-10-2) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Saul Rogers (14-3) defeated Arbi Mezhidov (13-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:38 of round one

Bellator Paris (Euro Series 10) prelim results

  • Yves Landu (16-8) defeated Terry Brazier (11-4) via KO (flying knee) at 2:18 of round one
  • Fabacary Diatta (7-0) defeated Dominique Wooding (6-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Lucie Bertaud (3-2) defeated Maguy Berchel (10-5-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Ciaran Clarke (3-0) defeated Jean N’Doye (8-2) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

