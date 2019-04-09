Bellator NYC: Machida vs. Sonnen Press Conference Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 9, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the Bellator NYC: Machida vs. Sonnen press conference, which took place on Tuesday in New York and streamed live on MMAWeekly.com.

The press conference featured Lyoto Machida (25-8), Chael Sonnen (30-16-1), Dillon Danis (1-0), Max Humphrey (3-2), Neiman Gracie (9-0), Heather Hardy (2-1), Wade Davis of Viacom, Juan Delgado of DAZN, and Bellator president Scott Coker.

Bellator NYC is slated for Saturday, June 14, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Former UFC champion Lyoto Machida squares off with Chael Sonnen in the main event.

