Bellator Newcastle Results: Patricky Pitbull Wins, Calls Out Champion Michael Chandler

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire continued his run toward a shot at the lightweight title at Bellator Newcastle on Saturday in England, albeit just barely.

Freire has twice been a runner-up in the old Bellator lightweight tournament format and once lost to Michael Chandler in a battle for the vacant championship at Bellator 157 in June 2016. He has managed an impressive winning streak of late that rivals the longest of his career.

With a narrow split-decision victory over Ryan Scope in the Bellator Newcastle main event, Freire stretched his latest streak to five consecutive bouts. His four previous victories were over former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson, former UFC and WEC champion Benson Henderson, Derek Campos, and Roger Huerta.

Following the back-and-forth battle with Scope, Freire called for another shot at Chandler, who currently holds the Bellator lightweight title.

Bellator Newcastle: Pitbull vs. Scope Results

Main Card:

Patricky Pitbull (21-8) defeated Ryan Scope (11-2) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Corey Browning (5-2) defeated Aaron Chalmers (4-1) via submission (heel hook) at 0:20 of round three

Chris Bungard (14-4) defeated Terry Brazier (10-2) via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:06 of round one

Fabian Edwards (6-0) defeated Lee Chadwick (24-14-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card: