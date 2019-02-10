Bellator Newcastle Results: Patricky Pitbull Wins, Calls Out Champion Michael Chandler

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire continued his run toward a shot at the lightweight title at Bellator Newcastle on Saturday in England, albeit just barely.
Freire has twice been a runner-up in the old Bellator lightweight tournament format and once lost to Michael Chandler in a battle for the vacant championship at Bellator 157 in June 2016. He has managed an impressive winning streak of late that rivals the longest of his career.
With a narrow split-decision victory over Ryan Scope in the Bellator Newcastle main event, Freire stretched his latest streak to five consecutive bouts. His four previous victories were over former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson, former UFC and WEC champion Benson Henderson, Derek Campos, and Roger Huerta.
Following the back-and-forth battle with Scope, Freire called for another shot at Chandler, who currently holds the Bellator lightweight title.
TRENDING > UFC 234 Prelim Highlights Video from Melbourne
Bellator Newcastle: Pitbull vs. Scope Results
Main Card:
- Patricky Pitbull (21-8) defeated Ryan Scope (11-2) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Corey Browning (5-2) defeated Aaron Chalmers (4-1) via submission (heel hook) at 0:20 of round three
- Chris Bungard (14-4) defeated Terry Brazier (10-2) via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:06 of round one
- Fabian Edwards (6-0) defeated Lee Chadwick (24-14-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Preliminary Card:
- Arunas Andriuskevicus (15-4) defeated James Mulheron (11-3) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 0:42 of round three
- Jim Wallhead (30-11) defeated Abner Lloveras (22-11) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)
- Cal Ellenor (8-2) defeated Nathan Greyson (6-3) via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:49 of round one
- Nathan Rose (7-1) defeated Ranjeet Baria (3-1) via KO (punch) at 4:59 of round one
- Justin Burlinson (4-0) defeated Maciej Gierszewski (4-4) via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:04 of round one
- Luke Westwood (2-0) defeated Richard Kallos (0-1) via TKO (punches) at 1:332 of round three
- Ashley Reece (7-1) defeated John Ross (2-2) via TKO (punches) at 3:42 of round one
- Tommy Quinn (8-5) defeated Martin Hudson (4-7) via TKO (punches) at 3:02 of round one
- Kieran Lister (4-0) defeated Davie McLaughlin (2-2) via TKO (punch) at 1:19 of round one
- Joseph Calboutin (2-0) defeated Milad Ahady (2-1) via KO (punch) at 3:04 of round one
- Mindaugas Gerve (4-2) defeated Tony Mustard (8-5) via TKO (injury) at 1:14 of round one