Bellator Newcastle: Pitbull vs. Scope First Event of New Aggressive European Expansion

December 10, 2018
Bellator this week announced the next step in its European expansion initiative with details of the first event in the exclusive U.K., Ireland and Western Europe fight series. Set for Newcastle, England, Bellator returns to Metro Radio Arena on Saturday, Feb. 9 for Bellator Newcastle: Pitbull vs. Scope.

One of the most feared competitors on the roster, Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (20-8) returns for lightweight action against one of Bellator’s most promising British fighters in former BAMMA champ Ryan Scope (11-1). Additionally, undefeated star Aaron Chalmers (4-0), who calls Newcastle home, is scheduled to compete on the card in a co-main event lightweight bout.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. GMT and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.co.uk and Bellator.com, as well as the Metro Radio Arena box office.

A perennial contender since joining Bellator in 2011 at Bellator 36, Patricky made an immediate impact by emphatically knocking out two true veterans of the sport. However, his most impressive run has come as of late, stringing together six wins in seven bouts and winning his last four against Josh Thomson, Benson Henderson, Derek Campos and Roger Huerta. Looking to quickly put himself back in the lightweight title picture, the 32-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt out of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, will have to get past a former world champion, on his own quest to capture the gold.

Ryan Scope will enter the Bellator cage for the first time on February 9 looking to improve upon his exceptional 11-1 mark as a professional; a record the Sunderland fighter accrued on the European MMA scene since turning pro at age 17. With eight stoppages in his 11 wins, Scope will face an opponent who shares his affinity for not allowing fights to go the distance. At only 26 years of age and now free from injury, “Big Baby” finds himself in his toughest test to date and will hope for a memorable Bellator debut in front of a partisan crown in Newcastle.

First known for his popularity on the British realtiy TV show Geordie Shore, Aaron Chalmers is quickly proving he is a force to be reckoned with inside the cage. Undefeated in his MMA career with four finishes, “The Joker” has become one of the most exciting prospects in the sport. Fresh off his eye-opening technical submission win against Ash Griffiths at Bellator 200 in London, the 31-year-old will once again look to feed off the enthusiastic British fan base when he returns on February 9 in his hometown of Newcastle, England.

Bellator Newcastle: Pitbull vs. Scope Fight Card

  • Lightweight Main Event: Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (17-4) vs. Ryan Scope (11-1)
  • Lightweight Co-main Event: Aaron Chalmers (4-0) vs. TBD

               

