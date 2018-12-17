Bellator Unveils Newcastle Full Fight Card

Bellator on Monday unveiled additional marquee bouts for the first event in the newly launched U.K., Ireland and Western Europe fight series. Taking place on Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle, England, the stacked card is brimming with homegrown and international talent.

Joining headliners Ryan Scope and Patricky “Pitbull” on the main card is Terry “The Dominator” Brazier(10-1), who will face Chris Bungard (11-4) in an all-British lightweight clash. In another homegrown affair, middleweights Fabian “The Assassin” Edwards (5-0) and Lee “The Butcher” Chadwick (24-1-13) will meet in a main card middleweight bout.

In the prelims, local light heavyweight, James “The Juggernaut” Mulheron (11-2), is up against Arunas Andriuskevicus (14-4), whilst Jim “Judo” Wallhead (29-11) makes his return to MMA action against fellow welterweight, Lewis “The Foot” Long (16-5).

Tickets are now on sale to the general public and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.co.uk and Bellator.com, as well as the Metro Radio Arena box office.

Making his highly-anticipated Bellator debut, London’s Terry Brazier is a former two-division BAMMA champion and is currently enjoying a rich vein of form, riding a nine-fight winning streak. Having secured four of his last five wins via the judges’ decision, Brazier will be looking to return to the spectacular first round knockout form of his first five professional MMA bouts which rightfully earned him the nickname “The Dominator”.

Standing between Brazier and a 10th consecutive victory will be Chris Bungard, also making his first appearance for Bellator. Fighting out of the Scottish Hit Squad, Bungard has enjoyed wins in four of his last five bouts and has a reputation for being an exciting lightweight, with nine of his 11 professional wins coming via knockout/TKO or submission.

Fabian Edwards, brother of UFC’s Leon Edwards, is seeking a sixth straight win as he looks to maintain his 100% record in professional MMA. The highly-touted middleweight, who trains in Birmingham alongside brother Leon, Tom Breese and close friend Aaron Chalmers, will bring his all-court game to the Metro Radio Arena.

Lee Chadwick, a veteran of the sport, will provide Edwards with a stern challenge. Wining 24 of his 38 professional MMA bouts, Chadwick’s career spans two decades and has seen him fight for several promotions, including Cage Warriors, BAMMA and ACB. With more than half of his career wins coming via submission, Chadwick can be expected to test Edwards’ skills on the floor as he looks to extend his three-fight winning streak.

In addition to the above bouts, Cal Ellenor will face Nathan Greyson in a bantamweight bout; Colin Fletcher will face Mehrdad Janzemini in a welterweight bout; Ashley Reece will take on John Ross in a welterweight bout; Dominique Wooding faces Bailey Gilbert in a featherweight bout; Nathan Rose takes on Ranjeet Baria in a featherweight bout; whilst heavyweights Darren Towler and Paul Elliott will take on Karl Etherington and Mindaugas Gerve respectively.

Bellator Newcastle: Pitbull vs. Scope Fight Card

Main Card

Lightweight Main Event: Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (17-4) vs. Ryan Scope (11-1)

Lightweight Co-main Event: Aaron Chalmers (4-0) vs. TBD

Lightweight bout: Terry Brazier (10-1) vs. Chris Bungard (11-4)

Middleweight bout: Fabian Edwards (5-0) vs. Lee Chadwick (24-1-13)

Prelims