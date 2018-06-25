Bellator MMA Launching 8-Man Welterweight Grand Prix in September

Bellator MMA is out to prove they have the best welterweight division in the sport.

On Sept. 29, Bellator will officially launch their own welterweight Grand Prix with eight of the top fighters in the world at 170 pounds squaring off in a tournament similar to what PRIDE Fighting Championship was famous for doing for many years.

The news of the Bellator welterweight Grand Prix was first announced by the L.A. Times.

The tournament will including Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald but he’ll actually be moving up to middleweight to face Gegard Mousasi in a title fight on the same card where the Grand Prix will kick off.

After MacDonald battles for the Bellator middleweight title, he will then return to welterweight to participate in the Grand Prix.

The tournament will also include former champions Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov, who are currently rumored to meet on the Sept. 29 card, although the fight hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

While the announcement didn’t including all eight participants, both Paul Daley and highly touted prospect Michael “Venom” Page are expected to be involved in the Grand Prix as well.

As of now there are only five confirmed participants but the entire field for the Bellator welterweight Grand Prix is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.