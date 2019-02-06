HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKelvin Gastelum: Robert Whittaker Has What I Want, ‘Now I Have to Rip His Head Off to Take It’

featuredBen Askren and Kamaru Usman Backstage Altercation Video Surfaces

featuredConor McGregor Wants to Fight in Brazil and Jose Aldo Is More than Happy to Welcome Him

featuredMarlon Moraes Submits Raphael Assuncao in Rematch Then Takes a Shot at UFC Champ TJ Dillashaw

Bellator MMA Announces Exclusive TV Deal with Channel 5 in the UK

February 6, 2019
NoNo Comments

Bellator MMA has today announced a partnership with UK broadcaster Channel 5, which will see its European fight series televised live on free-to-air terrestrial TV in 2019.

The pioneering deal will see the broadcaster hold exclusive rights to a minimum of at least six UK and European-based Bellator events as part of the agreement.

With such an exciting roster of talent currently signed to Bellator, only Channel 5 viewers will be able to see the very best home-grown talent compete on UK and Irish soil over the coming months, including the likes of Fabian Edwards, Terry Brazier, Chris Bungard and James Gallagher.

The first televised instalment of Bellator’s exclusive European fight series will air live on Channel 5 at 10 p.m. GMT, on Saturday, February 9, with Bellator Newcastle: Pitbull vs. Scope.

Former U.K. lightweight champion Ryan Scope makes his Bellator debut in a highly-anticipated main event against perennial title contender Patricky “Pitbull,” while former Geordie Shore reality TV star-turned-mixed martial artist Aaron Chalmers looks to remain undefeated against Corey Browning in a lightweight co-main event.

The addition of live MMA action builds on Channel 5’s sports portfolio, which now includes Boxing, England Cricket, World Rally Championship and Premiership Rugby.

Paul Dunthorne, COO, EVP, UK, Northern & Eastern Europe, Channel 5 Viacom International Media Networks said: “Mixed Martial Arts is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and Bellator are leading the way in the UK with their European Fight Series in 2019.

“We are partnering with an exciting brand and it is great news for our viewers who will be able to watch some of the biggest names in the sport compete live on free to air TV. Bellator brings the very best fight cards to Europe and we are excited to be able to bring our viewers closer to all of the drama and excitement that we know it will deliver.

Paul Dunthorne added: “It’s great news that MMA fans in the UK will be able to watch all of the action live from the European Fight Series, starting with Bellator Newcastle next weekend.”

TRENDING > UFC 234: Israel Adesanya – I’m Going to ‘Anderson Silva’ Anderson Silva

David Green, Head of Bellator Europe said: “We are delighted to bring UK fight fans the very best MMA action live on free-to-air terrestrial TV, where it will be seen by the biggest TV audience, bringing viewers closer to the action than ever before.

“Channel 5 is the perfect platform for us to expand the popularity and customer reach of MMA in the UK and I believe they are a great match for our brand. They already have an engaged audience who are committed to the sport and that dedicated fanbase will help us grow here in the UK as we continue to create household names.

“Bellator athletes are among the most talented and exciting in the world and we look forward to seeing the partnership with Channel 5 develop over the next 12 months.”

He added: “Bellator Newcastle is stacked with great fights and our relationship with Channel 5 will give even more fans a taste of the excitement and incredible skills on display on fight night. One thing I can promise fight fans tuning in on the night, is fireworks from start to finish.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA